Reverend Dr. James H. Monroe, Sr.
Tallahassee - Reverend Dr. James H. Monroe, Sr., passed on November 3rd of this year in Tallahassee, Florida. He was 93 years old. He was born on December 26, 1926, in Biscoe, North Carolina. After serving in the Navy during World War II, he obtained an undergraduate education from Moody Bible Institute, studied at University of Chicago and graduated from Davidson College. He received his theological training at Union Theological Seminary and later a Doctor of Ministry degree from McCormick Theological Seminary.
He was ordained as a Presbyterian Minister in 1957. During his career he served as Pastor of Parkside Chapel, Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church and established St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He later served as the Executive of three Presbyteries: Winston-Salem (Synod of North Carolina); St. Johns (Synod of Florida); and South Louisiana (Synod of the Sun). As a pastor and as a Presbytery Executive he was responsible for the development and establishment of twenty-two churches. Even after retirement he remained active and continued to serve as interim pastor of several churches and presbyteries. He was an excellent speaker and was well known for his intellectual but moving sermons.
He was an active member of the Rotary Club, as he served as President of the Winter Park, Florida chapter. During his life he served on the Board of Trustees of Union Theological Seminary, Governing Board of the National Council of Churches of Christ, Board of Austin Presbyterian Theology Seminary, Board of Eckerd College and President, Florida Council of Churches.
He was proud of his ancestry and family, who arrived in this country from Scotland in 1732, and was active in associations involving his Scottish clan. He had been president of the St. Andrews Society and president of Clan Munro Association USA. He also served on other boards of civic organizations too numerous to list. He and his wife served many summers as chaplin, staff, and camp counselors at Dogwood Acres Camp where one of the lodges is named for him.
His family is proud of his stand during the Civil Rights Movement in the sixties and he participated in several marches. His favorite quote was by Martin Luther King, Jr., "The arc of moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice!" He remained active in the pursuit of social justice and spent his final weeks writing hundreds of postcards to registered voters in nearby precincts encouraging them to vote in this important election.
He is survived by: his wife of 70 years, Oneida; his son James, Jr. (daughter-in law Barbara Monroe); his daughter Marty Monroe (son-in-law John Rimes); and his grandson Brian.
His family takes comfort in the Bible verse he would speak of that helped him discover the grace of God. John 5:24 " He who hears my word and believes in him who sent me, has eternal life: he does not come into judgment, but has passed from death to life." His family is grateful for the Grace of God who allowed his faithful servant to pass without pain or suffering, and dying in his loving wife's arms.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. He will be interred at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Rev. Monroe to Dogwood Acres (the outdoor ministry of the Presbytery of Florida) marked for the "Dogwood Annual Fund," and mailed to Ben Powell, Director, 302 W. Washington St., Quincy, Florida 32351.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
)