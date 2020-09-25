James Halligan IIIJames Edward "Jet" Halligan III was born on July 15,1950 in Chicago, Illinois of James and June Halligan. He moved to Tallahassee as a child and attended Ruediger, Raa and Leon. He graduated from FSU with a bachelor's in Criminology and a Master's in Audiology and Speech Pathology. While attending FSU, Jet was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity and wrestled with the FSU club team. He was well known for his time as the manager of Poor Paul's Pourhouse and Bullwinkles for many years. Jet then became the co-owner of Halligan's Pub-N-Pool with Jan Halligan. He enjoyed traveling to many places where he could play golf including Scotland and Ireland. Jet loved playing the guitar and spending time with his friends and his loyal companion Fender, his dog.He is preceded in death by his parents, James and June Halligan and his younger brother, Kevin Halligan.Jet is survived by his sisters, Kathy Lee and Maureen Halligan of Tallahassee, Kerri Halligan of Boston, MA, his brother Michael Halligan (Lori) of Tallahassee, his sister in law Dana West of Cheyenne, WY, his goddaughter/niece Amy Fielding and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life gathering will be planned sometime next year.Jet's family would like to thank Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, CentrePointe Rehab and Big Bend Hospice for taking such amazing care of our loved one.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tallahassee Senior Center. Also, since Jet was a local small business owner, please support your favorite locally owned small businesses in honor of Jet.The family is being assisted by James Sircy and Jackie Fulford of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory.