Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
New Zion MB Church
Greenville, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope PB Church
Sirman, FL
James Hampton

James Hampton Obituary
James Hampton

Greenville, FL - James Hampton, 56, of Greenville, FL, passed on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Hope PB Church-Sirman, with burial in Wigginsville Community Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at New Zion MB Church-Greenville. A Greenville native, James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a long time logger, having worked for several area logging firms. His love will be cherished forever by his wife: Phyllis Butler Hampton; sons: Jamie, Kevin, and Brian (Jessica) Hampton; daughters: Cassandra and Ashley Hampton; sisters: Theola H. Gallon, Pearlie Mae Sales, Helen Cuyler, Delores (Matthew) Groover, and Barbara Miller; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
