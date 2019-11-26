|
|
James Hampton
Greenville, FL - James Hampton, 56, of Greenville, FL, passed on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Hope PB Church-Sirman, with burial in Wigginsville Community Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at New Zion MB Church-Greenville. A Greenville native, James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a long time logger, having worked for several area logging firms. His love will be cherished forever by his wife: Phyllis Butler Hampton; sons: Jamie, Kevin, and Brian (Jessica) Hampton; daughters: Cassandra and Ashley Hampton; sisters: Theola H. Gallon, Pearlie Mae Sales, Helen Cuyler, Delores (Matthew) Groover, and Barbara Miller; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019