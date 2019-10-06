|
James 'Jim' Herbert Park
Tallahassee - James (Jim) Herbert Park, age 69, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, on November 24, 1949, his parents were Earl B. and Anna Luther Park (now Brandt). Jim moved with his mother and step-father in 1967 to Hollywood, Florida, after graduating from Richland High School in Gibsonia, PA. Jim received a B.S. in Public Relations-Journalism from the University of Florida in 1972. He married his wife, Camille (nee Ozell) in 1972, and they resided in Jacksonville where he worked in public relations and marketing for 10 years. Moving to Tallahassee in 1982, Jim worked for the Florida Credit Union League and subsequently Credit Union 24, Inc. in Tallahassee. For ten years he proudly served as the President of Credit Union 24, a point of sale and ATM Network for Credit Unions, retiring in 2012.
Jim was an avid Florida Gators' fan, and he loved to travel to the mountains, to many cities in America, as well as to other countries. He and Camille had enjoyed many ocean and river cruises together. Jim had planned to visit the Dakotas so he would have traveled to all 50 states, but the trip was cancelled when he became ill during this past summer. His one travel regret was that he never got to go to Australia. Travel companions on several trips included Jim's roommate from UF, Dennis and wife Candy Callas of Atlanta, and good friends, Bruce and Peggy Harter of Tallahassee.
Jim was a tall and gentle man, loved by most everyone he ever met. He loved technological gadgets, watching the History Channel on TV, and being with his family. He loved becoming a grandfather (called Big Jim), but drew the line at changing diapers again. Jim's family meant everything to him, and he was especially proud of his two daughters and their accomplishments as children and later as adults. His work family, too, was very dear to him, and he was kind and generous to his employees, mentoring many who moved up in the Credit Union 24 company to management positions.
The family would like to thank the Cardiovascular, Medical and Surgical ICU (5th floor) nurses in the Mustian Center at TMH and Drs. Campo, Fernandez, and Tetreault for their compassion and support for the family during Jim's recent cancer treatments and subsequent hospitalization. Additional thanks go to John and Linda, nurses at the Florida Cancer Specialists - North, for their gentle touches, kind words, and phone calls while Jim received his treatments for the last four months.
Jim is survived by his wife, Camille; mother, Anna Brandt; mother-in-law, Flo Nell Ozell; daughters and spouses, Melissa and Kenyon Roberts and Rebecca and Matt Hale; and grandchildren Emily and Liam Roberts and Jackson Hale, all of Tallahassee. In addition, Jim is survived by his sister, Ginnie Timney (Terry) of Ocala; sister-in-law, Patricia Park of Boca Raton; stepbrother, Pete Brandt (Bev) of Naples; and brothers-in-law, Phillip Ozell (Terry) of Atlanta and Timothy Ozell (Desha) of Minneapolis. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his father, stepfather, father-in-law, brother - David, and his golfing buddy, Nick Leslie.
Friends are invited to attend a family visitation at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 8th. A private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date in accordance with Jim's wishes.
One of Jim's last conversations was to remind his family of how love and spending time with each other was one of the greatest gifts he got in his life. In his memory, please hug your family members and verbalize your love for them - life is short and you can never show or say these sentiments often enough. Cherish each other.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications would be appreciated. These can be made out to "UF Foundation Fund F0026299," and sent to P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604, attn: Gift Processing. Please note "James (Jim) H. Park Memorial" in the memo area. A local charity of his choice was Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32308 (write Jim Park on the memo line).
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Park family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019