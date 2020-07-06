James "Jim" Hubert Cason, 79, passed away on June 29, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Jim was born on September 25, 1940 to Milton "Moot" and Catherine Cason in Sebring, Florida, the youngest of three boys. He held Geology and Pharmacy degrees from the University of Florida, as well as a private pilot's license.Jim married Helen Sawyer and they had a daughter, Valerie who became a highlight in his life.Jim enjoyed working as a Pharmacist in Gainesville but realized that he did not want to be indoors. So he returned to school to earn a Master's Degree in Geology. He moved to Tallahassee in 1972 with his new wife Susan Bird, to start a long career at the Northwest Florida Water Management District. Jim joined the Peace Corps in 1990 and spent two years in Poland organizing stormwater programs. He traveled extensively thru Europe while he was there. He returned to the US in 1992 and settled briefly in Jacksonville then returned to Tallahassee to work for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection until his retirement in 2007.Having spent many hours of his youth at the Sebring Race Track, racing was a lifelong passion for Jim. After retirement Jim and his good friend Paul Beam built and raced a vintage Porsche 914-6. They also attended the Le Mans 24 hour race in France.His loves included his daughter "Bud", his Blue Point Siamese cat Tom "Suss", Paris, racing, flying, HAM radios, boating, fishing, borscht, sausage, and hog head cheese "souse". Susan occupied a special place in his heart and knew him better than anyone…and is the person he has treasured throughout all of life's joys as well as challenges. His love for his family knows no bounds. Fishing with his brothers and nephew Mike was one of his favorites. Catching snook off Chokoloskee, Florida, was a Cason story like no other. He was a licensed HAM radio operator holding a certificate of contact with the International Space Station, call sign AI4WC.James is survived by his daughter, Valerie L. Cason, older brother Gene (Patti) Cason, former spouse Susan Cason, the mother of this child Helen Sawyer of Alachua, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Richard Cason.Memorial contributions can be made to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, Florida. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will not be held. A pictorial dedication will be made available.