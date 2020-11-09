1/1
James Kenneth Brewer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Kenneth Brewer

Tallahassee - James Kenneth Brewer, age 85, died from heart failure on November 5, 2020 in Tallahassee. Ken was born in Louisville, Kentucky to parents Virginia and James Franklin Brewer. His father was a Baptist minister so Ken and his two brothers spent their youth in several towns in Arkansas and Tennessee, but lived longest in Columbia, Tennessee, where he graduated from high school and was a member of the state championship football team his senior year. He graduated from Ouachita Baptist University where he also played football all four years and met his wife, Mary Beth Routon.

Ken went on to earn a Master's degree in mathematics from Louisiana State University and, after serving in the U.S. Army, taught mathematics at North Georgia College and Louisiana Tech University before earning a PhD from Florida State University in Educational Statistics. He spent a post doctorate year at Stanford University, then joined the faculty of Florida State University where he began a 37 year teaching career. Ken taught Educational Statistics to graduate students, served as chairman of his department and assistant dean of the College of Education, authored statistical textbooks, and received a University Teaching Award. His love of teaching is exemplified by a statement from a former student who said "He was the most amazing stat teacher you could ever have had. I'd have never made it through without his clarity of teaching and his passion for the subject."

Ken was also an inveterate tinkerer, experimenter and inventor, and driven to be constantly busy with some project: building, creating or fixing something. He also enjoyed a lifelong passion for the outdoors and spent much of his free time caring for his wooded property in Georgia, and a beach house at Alligator Point. He is remembered most by those who knew him as a caring friend with a love for life, always ready to help with a project, ready with a funny story, light hearted advice, or a humorous anecdote.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Routon Brewer; children Mark Franklin Brewer (Mary), Barbara Brewer Dessommes (Mark), and Kent Routon Brewer (Barry); grandchildren, Justin Kent Brewer, Thomas Grayson Brewer; Hayden Brewer Dessommes, Carter Routon Dessommes, Hailey Elizabeth Brewer, and Brooke Elise Brewer; brother Robert Hall Brewer and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ken was predeceased by his parents and brother Luther Gordon Brewer.

Memorial services may be held at a later date.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved