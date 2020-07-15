1/1
James Lavon Atkins
{ "" }
James Lavon Atkins

Cairo, GA - James Lavon Atkins, 63, of Cairo, GA passed in Tallahassee on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Old Union Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Monticello native, James attended the public schools of Jefferson County. He was a retired tractor-trailer operator for D L Scoggins in Cairo. Mourning his passing are his loving wife, Grayetta Knight Atkins; sons: William C., Aaron K. and Lynn Atkins; grandchild, Journey Ah'Miracle; brothers: Curtis (Rosemary), Eddie (Barbara), Lester (Chaunda), Michael (Tinarenel) and George Atkins; sisters: Heddie (Moses) Fletcher, Helen (Tommy) Mays, Christine Atkins Sylvester, Linda (Leander) Barrington and Flora (Calvin) Ball; sister-in-law, Belinda (Karl) Neff; aunts, Susie Morris and Maggie Mickens; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Old Union Cemetery
