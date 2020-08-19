James Lee Lawrence Jr.
Tallahassee - James L. Lawrence, Jr. 73, transitioned on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Graveside services with (COVID-19 observance) will be 10:00 A.M. TUESDAY, August 25, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery (Old Bainbridge Road) Tallahassee, FL. Viewing will be 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lawrence; daughters; Rachel Happer-Lawrence, Tasha Lawrence and Ashley Thomas; a nephew, Sylvester English, raised as his son; 5 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.