Dr. James LeRoy Simmons
Tallahassee - Dr. James (Jim) LeRoy Simmons of Tallahassee, Florida departed in the loving arms of his Holy Heavenly Father God on January 26, 2020. He became a devoted member of New Mount Zion A.M.E. Church of Tallahassee, Florida under the pastorship of Reverend Doctor James L. Byrd. His paramount love for his family, a servant to humanity and loyalty as counselor and professor for over 35 years at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida was divine. Dr. Simmons received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1967 at Bethune-Cookman
University in Daytona Beach, Florida; his Master's of Education in Guidance and Counseling in 1971 at Florida A&M University and his Doctorate in Counseling and Human Systems in 1975 from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.
Forever cherishing beautiful memories are his wife of 48 years, Alice Delois Montgomery Simmons, Tallahassee, FL; his daughter, Tahembi Montgomery Simmons, Los Angeles, CA; his sons, James Yohance Montgomery Simmons, Tallahassee, Florida and Emeka Montgomery Simmons, Los Angeles, CA; Three grandchildren; Freedan Shakti Y. Orismekusa, Dasan Y. Simmons, and Emeka Ade Simmons; siblings, Gwendolyn Knight of Brooklyn, New York, Aurora Arnold and Otelia Arnold of Gainesville, Florida, Paula Carter of East Palatka, Florida and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial services for Dr. Simmons will be conducted in Los Angeles, California.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020