James M. Nastasi
Tallahassee - James Michael Nastasi, age 58, passed away in the early morning of September 10, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1960 in Butler, Pennsylvania to parents Dominick J. Nastasi and Patricia "Patty" Nastasi. Later in life, James lived in Ft Lauderdale, Florida before moving to Tallahassee in 1986.
James is preceded in death by his father, Dominick Nastasi; grandparents James Nastasi, Julia Nastasi, Michael Suchy, and Anna Suchy. He left behind many survivors including his mother, Patty Nastasi; his loving wife, Patricia Nastasi; children Daniel Stevenson and Christina Miller (Bob); grandchildren Haley Hartline and McKenzie Stevenson; siblings Greg Nastasi, Philip Nastasi (Kara), Dominique Haibach (Vince), and Juliann Monteleone; siblings in-law Dennis and Barbara Bealls; nieces Kelsey Stover and Nichole Shultz (Kevin); nephews Dominic R. Nastasi and Patrick F. Nastasi; uncles Frank Wojcik, James "Buster" Nastasi, and Donald Suchy; cousins Anna Marie Loflin and Phyllis Louise Nastasi.
James was a prior longtime member of Christian Heritage Church and was considered by all to be strong in his faith. He loved reading, especially his bible. James also had a love for sports, and spent much of his time golfing, instructing golf, deep sea fishing all over Florida, and watching his favorite football team: the Pittsburgh Steelers. James enjoyed cooking, particularly for his family. He was described as a family man, and a lover of all people. James will be remembered for his love and devotion to his faith, his family, and his friends whom he spent countless hours chatting on the phone with on a daily basis.
The family will be receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in his hometown of Butler, Pennsylvania.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019