James Martin Eikeland, Sr.
Tallahassee - James (Jim) Martin Eikeland, 83, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on July 23, 2019.
Jim retired from Florida Department of Education and Kate Sullivan Elementary where he worked as school psychologist. After retirement he volunteered with Guardian Ad Litem. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church of Tallahassee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Eikeland. He is survived by his brother Marion Eikeland(Rosie) Brevard, NC, and his three sons Jim Eikeland Jr.(Beverly) of Grand Junction, CO, John Eikeland(Chaille) of Bristol, FL, and Erik Eikeland (Lisa) of Tallahassee. He had seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jim's name to Guardian Ad Litem or Big Bend Hospice.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, 108 W. College Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida 32301. Visitation hour to follow the service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 31, 2019