James Marvin Jordan Jr.
James Marvin Jordan, Jr.

Tallahassee - James Marvin (J.M.) Jordan, 89, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at big Bend Hospice House. JM's loving wife of 63 years, Barbara, passed into heaven just two weeks ago.

He was raised in Miccosukee, FL and an avid duck hunter. A graduate of Leon High School, JM was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps, and retired from the insurance industry.

He is survived by his, son, Jimmy Jordan and wife, Ginger; sister, Betty Goodman; many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents James Marvin Jordan, Sr. and Walla Sessions Jordan; and, 14 siblings.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in JM's name may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Very special thanks to all the special staff of Big Bend Hospice for their dedicated care.

Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is serving the Jordan Family.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
