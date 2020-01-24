|
James "Jimi" McKenzie
Tallahassee - James (Jimi) A. McKenzie, born May 10, 1955, entered into rest January 8, 2020. He was born in Calhoun, Georgia and later moved to Palatka, Florida where he graduated from Palatka Senior High School. He then moved to Tallahassee, where he lived for the past 45 years. He was a professional musician and a talented, prolific songwriter, best known as a member of "The McKenzie Brothers Band" with his brother John.
Jimi was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John H. and Frances Rogers McKenzie and his brother, Johnny McKenzie. Survivors include his brother Jeff McKenzie, nephews Jonathan McKenzie and Justin McKenzie, niece Allyson McKenzie, and sister-in-law Charlene McKenzie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020