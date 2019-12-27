|
Reverend Doctor James Melvin Proctor
Jacksonville - Celebration of Life Services for Reverend Doctor James Melvin Proctor of Jacksonville, FL will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church 6910 New Kings Road. Reverend Marvin C. Zanders, Pastor, Bishop Adam J. Richardson, Jr. Eulogist and his Pastor Reverend Tan C. Moss of Greater Grant Memorial A.M.E. will preside. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery later. Family Hour will be held on Sunday evening at Greater Grant Memorial A.M. E. Church 5533 Gilchrist Rd., Rev Tan C. Moss Pastor. Consisting of viewing and visitation from 4-5:30 p.m. followed by a Message of Love from 5:30-6:00 p.m. He had a diverse professional career. He taught in the public schools and at Florida State University. He served forty years as a pastor and presiding elder in the AME Church. Having served as pastor of, Saint. Paul, AME Jacksonville for several years. He was influential in ecumenical and cross-cultures endeavors. He played a major role in developing the concept of Lay Pastoral Care Facilitator for African-Americans with Alzheimer's disease (ACTS2). Cherishing his ministry of teaching, preaching, counseling, consulting and serving is a loving and devoted son Reginald (Maria) Proctor of Statesboro, GA; two grandsons Donnell Proctor (Keisha Storey) of Lafayette, GA; and Lee Huffine, Jr. (Crystal Lattimore) of Knoxville, TN; six great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements by:James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019