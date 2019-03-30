Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Vantage Church, The Space at Feather Oaks
6500 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee - James Michael "Mike" Lewis, lifelong resident of Tallahassee, Florida, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 48. Michael's wife, Catherine, was by his side at their home.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman, incredible friend to many, a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and committed employee for 24 years with Greenman-Pedersen, Inc.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Catherine Rideout Lewis, his five children, James Mark Lewis, Courtney Allen (Conner), Jarred Michael Johnson, Austin Erin Johnson and Cole Everett Johnson, his father J.A."Andy" Lewis, mother Carol Proctor Lewis, and his sisters, Debra Dixon (Mike), Angela Aber (Frank), and Carolyne Floerke (Richard), three nieces and three grandchildren.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Sunday, March 31at 2 pm at Vantage Church, The Space at Feather Oaks, 6500 Miccosukee Rd. Tallahassee Fl.

Michael will be deeply missed by his beloved family, friends and community. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Big Bend Hospice or American Red Cross.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019
