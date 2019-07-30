Services
Services

Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Morningside Baptist Church
1560 Pedrick Rd.
Tallahassee, FL
James Murray "Jimmy" Fortner

James Murray "Jimmy" Fortner Obituary
James "Jimmy" Murray Fortner, age 100, passed away on July 28, 2019.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Linda Jo Pararo, Sheila Winchester (Mark), Rick Pararo (Carla), Pam Butler (Kenny), and Kim Outlaw (Steve); 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, FL on Tuesday, July 30th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Morningside Baptist Church, 1560 Pedrick Rd., Tallahassee, FL, on Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00 AM with burial services to follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Tallahasee, FL.

To view a full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 30, 2019
