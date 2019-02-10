Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Indian Springs Baptist Church
James N. "Connie" Daniels


1948 - 2019
James N. "Connie" Daniels Obituary
James N. Daniels "Connie"

Graceville - James N. Daniels "Connie" 70, of Graceville, FL passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Indian Springs Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to service.

Contributions, may be made to Harmony Baptist Mission Church Building Fund, 1049 Sanders Ave., Graceville, FL 32440.

Connie was born June 12, 1948 in Monticello, Fl to Jasper and Wyolene Daniels. He was a grounds keeper for the City of Tallahassee residing in Tallahassee until moving to Graceville 2 years ago. He was a part of the Coast Guard Auxillary, loved to draw, garden, and work with his hands. He never met a stranger, he was friends to everyone. He was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church but attended Harmony Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Daniels; brother, Clarence Daniels (Charline) of Tallahassee; sisters, Dottie Nelson of Fruitland Park, FL, and Susan Simmons (Mike) of Miccosukee, FL, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Ruth Dixon.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
