James N. Urquhart
Jim was born to the late Raymond and Johanna (Nelson) Urquhart on February 19, 1927, in Oconto WI. He graduated from Oconto High School in 1945 to serve in the US Navy. After training at Great Lakes Naval Station he headed to Japan on the USS Pasadena. After his Navy stint, Jim studied English at St. Olaf College, Northfield MN graduating Cum Laude in 1950. Pursuing God's calling to become a minister he continued studies at Princeton (NJ) and Edinburgh (Scotland) Theological Seminaries graduating from Princeton in 1953. Jim was ordained as a Presbyterian Minister in his home church, First Presbyterian of Oconto in 1953.
While attending St.Olaf, Jim met Margaret Rose Warwick of Green Bay. They were married June 13, 1953.
Jim's first ministerial position was as an Assistant Pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church, Madison, WI from 1952-4. He was then called to be the Pastor at First Presbyterian Church Columbus WI from 1954-59. He was also Pastor at Oakland Presbyterian Church Springfield OH from 1959-66 and First Presbyterian Church Marion OH from 1967-1992.
After retiring from First Presbyterian Church Marion OH Jim and Margaret selected Tallahassee FL as their retirement community and moved there in 1992. Early retirement was not an idle affair for Jim as he ministered to several Tallahassee Presbyterian congregations as an interim pastor most recently for Lafayette Presbyterian Church.
He is preceded in death by his sister Ruth Urquhart Prenzler and his wife Margaret. He is survived by sister Bonnie Urquhart Branson Stone (Eau Claire WI) and children Scott Urquhart (Marion OH), Julie Shubitowski (Jenks OK), Mary Urquhart (Sebastian FL) and Jeanne Bailey (Portland OR), eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Two memorial services will be held. One at 3:00 PM Monday March 2 at Lafayette Presbyterian Church Tallahassee FL and a second at First Presbyterian Church, Marion OH at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020