James NeSmith
Tallahassee - James Woods NeSmith died at his home in Tallahassee, lovingly attended by family and friends, on June 15, 2019. The cause of death was familial Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Woods was born in 1951 in Wauchula, Florida and grew up in Gainesville, Florida. His father, James NeSmith, also died of ALS. Family members who grieve his passing are his wife of twenty-three years, Marda Messick; his mother, Carlotta Clavel NeSmith, of Gainesville; his brothers, Chris NeSmith (Lee) and Peter NeSmith (Laura), also of Gainesville; his sister, Katy NeSmith (Jim Cox), of Tallahassee; his children, Cara NeSmith and James NeSmith (Erica), both of Durham, North Carolina; nieces Jules NeSmith and Alex Gortot; nephews Jamie NeSmith and Patrick Cox; and grandson Logan NeSmith.
He was educated at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville. As a skilled pediatric cardiac sonographer, he worked at Duke Medical Center and the A.I.Dupont Children's Hospital in Wilmington, DE. After moving to Tallahassee in 2008, he enjoyed tutoring students at Tallahassee Community College.
Woods touched many lives with his friendliness and joyful spirit. He gladly shared his wide-ranging enthusiasms: baking, running, tending his collection of tropical bromeliads, music, travel, and extensive literary interests. He will remembered with great affection by many friends, colleagues, and the congregation of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
A funeral service will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church (2198 N. Meridian Rd.) on June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Contributions in memory of Woods may be made to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org).
Arrangements by Integrity Funeral Home (www.integrityservices.org).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 23, 2019