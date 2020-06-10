James O. Caldwell
James O. Caldwell

Midway, FL - Elder Oscar Caldwell, 90, of Midway, FL went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. in Midway Community Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Elder Caldwell pastored for many years in the Primitive Baptist Church. For several years he owned Quick Service Roofing Company. His love and legacy will live forever in the hearts of his wife, Clara Bradley; daughters: Dianne (Charles) Lamb, Wanda Cunningham and Mary Helen Robinson; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and friends. His first wife and mother of his children, Rutha M. Knight Caldwell, predeceased him.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
