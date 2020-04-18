|
|
James "Billy" Oliver Jr.
Tallahassee - As the first month of the year 1925 was coming to a close, James "Key" Oliver and Alberta "Coot" Johnson Oliver were blessed with the arrival on the 27th day of January with an energetic little baby boy, James Oliver, Jr. upon whom they proudly bestowed the nickname of "Billy". According to etymologists, men with this name are reputed to have a desire to serve humanity and to give to others by sharing knowledge, experience, creativity, and artistic ability. Billy Oliver would grow to become the personification of this name as he matured into adulthood.
Raised as an only child, since a sister, Pearlie, had died at an early age, Billy was the benefactor of all the love and attention of two doting parents who worked hard to provide not only his needs, but his desires. However, what made him happy, was sharing his largess with his friends who often had less than their needs and few of their desires. But what made him the happiest, was playing football and baseball with these pals during neighborhood competitions.
While he was a student at Lincoln High School where he graduated in 1943, he saw a pretty girl walking across the campus and declared to his friends that she was the one he would someday marry. True to his word, Annie Mae married him on December 24, 1943. The young couple became parents in 1945 when their only child, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Ann Oliver (Parker) was born. The couple were devastated by the demise of Gwen in 2005 but supported by an abiding faith in God and the support of family and friends, the couple endured. Billy and Annie Mae were married for seventy-three years when she died in 2017.
While still a very young man in high school, the United States was engaged in a terrific war that officially began on September 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland, and lasted until both the Germans and the Japanese had surrendered to the Allies in 1945. Billy enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and was Honorably Discharge in 1949 with the rank of Sergeant.
Upon returning to civilian life, James Oliver enrolled at Florida A & M College from which he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. An avid sportsman, he played football, baseball, tennis, and golf. These entities facilitated both his career and leisure throughout his long life. As a well-rounded scholar he became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and was initiated in 1947 into the Beta Nu Chapter, Florida A & M University where he achieved Life Member status.
With his new diploma in hand, Billy began his teaching career as a physical education teacher and basketball coach in Chipley, Florida. Subsequently, he held coaching, teaching, and administrative positions in Palatka, Florida and Madison, Florida before returning to his alma mater as the head of boys' physical education, assistant football coach, and head track coach. In addition to serving as a Lincoln High School teacher and football coach, his assignments also included coaching basketball and track.
In 1967, after earning the Master of Education Degree, he became the head football coach at Lincoln-Griffin Junior-Senior High School and later was employed at Griffin Middle School as a physical education teacher where he also served as the department head. For one year, he even coached defensive backs and offensive linemen at Florida A & M University. Through the evening program at Lively Technical Vocational School, he taught in the Driver Education Program.
In recognition of his skills, talents, and leadership abilities, James Oliver, Jr. has been the recipient of many honors and awards. Perhaps his most cherished was obtained when at Palatka Central Academy, he was given the Big 9 Conference Coach of the Year award. He has been saluted and praised on many occasions by the former teams who are the proud members of the Lincoln High School Varsity L Club. In 1986, he was cited as the Teacher of the Year at Griffin Middle School.
In all his activities, he was aware that God was always in control and it was to Him that the glory should go. He joined Bethel A. M. E. Church when his parents brought him as a child and served for over seventy years as a church officer before retiring from the Steward Board when he became ill.
In addition to the exploits cited, Coach greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf. There was an activity from which he achieved a great deal of pleasure and was least known by his friends; he loved to play the guitar! He also was a licensed real estate agent.
James "Billy" Oliver, Jr., this man who served humanity and gave to others his knowledge, experience, creativity, and artistic ability, transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He will be missed by his two grandsons: Eric Parker (Mia) and Matthew Parker; five great-grandchildren: Camryn Parker, Lauryn Parker, Eric Parker, II, Jayson Parker, and Brycen Parker: God-sister: Annie Mae Butler; special friends: Jackie Henderson, Diann Paul, Ann Roberts, Sandy Gregg, Mary Smith, Wilbert Butler, Debra Austin, Thad Fortune: members of the Lincoln High School Varsity "L" Club: and a vast array of relatives, former students, and friends.
Private graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, April 20, 2020 from 12 (Noon) to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the "Gwendolyn Oliver Parker Scholarship Fund" at Tallahassee Community College Foundation.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020