James Patrick Shuler
Waukeenah - James Patrick Shuler of Waukeenah, Fl. passed away April 4, 2019 after a brief illness. Patrick lived in the Tallahassee area most of his life with a few exciting excursions to other parts of the country in his youth. He was a lover of dogs, friend to all, soil mechanic, gardener, master carpenter, keeper of bees, teacher, mentor and tomahawker.
Patrick made his living primarily as a carpenter, a farmer and innovator where he, with the support of many loyal friends, maintained a very large garden on his property near Waukeenah. He was also an EMT in his younger years. Always interested in teaching skills to young people, he maintained several learning stations around his property, teaching knot tying, archery, and tomahawk throwing, among other things and produced a wide variety of vegetables on his farm. He had a great passion for study of the American Civil War and enjoyed many hours playing Civil War board games with friends. Patrick was kind hearted and rather than promoting himself, his interest in others preceded his own interests.
As a child, Patrick attended Blessed Sacrament and later attended Florida High in Tallahassee where he was president of the National Honor Society. He was considered a most skilled student in school woodworking shop where he was building furniture while other students built reminder boards and other minor objects. As an athlete at Florida High, Patrick played both on offense and defense as a tackle in football where his determination and toughness shined. In Track, Pat did not look like a distance runner as he was not thin, but rather looked like a footballer he was. In spite of that he became a fine distance runner on the Florida High track team. Patrick was active in several school organizations at Florida High including Key Club, National Honor Society and the athletic F Club.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Dr. James Shuler, his mother and sister Julie. At Patrick's specific request, his body was provided to Science Care, 800-417-3747, an organization dedicated to donations for scientific study. As he requested the informal Irish Wake, a gathering of friends is scheduled for April 20th to celebrate his life.
Patrick is survived by his beloved German Shephard dog Sid and his many loyal friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019