|
|
Dr. James Paul Grant, Jr.
Tallahassee - Dr. James Paul Grant, Jr. passed away August 6, 2019. He has taken his final journey, which he was looking forward to, he is with his Savior. He was born May 26, 1932 to Paul and Audrey Grant in Ivan, FL. As a chiropractic physician he spent all of his energy treating others, working for 65 years. He also gave his time freely for over 35 years as a major with the Sheriffs Posse and then as a major with the Highway Patrol. He was a member of Thomasville Road Baptist Church, where he was actively involved in Sunday School and more recently a part of Refuge Christian Fellowship. His greatest blessing was knowing all of his children love the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Paul Grant, Sr. and Audrey Grant. He leaves behind his wife Nan of 66 years; a daughter Kathy (Larry); 2 grandchildren, Kelli (Jason) and Kyle (Rebekah); 5 great-grandchildren, Silas, Caleb, Abigail, Hadley, and Rowan; a sister Dot Melton (Calvin); nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family will be receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. to be followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019