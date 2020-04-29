|
|
James Peterson, Jr.
Greensboro - James Peterson, Jr., 69, of Greensboro, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Greensboro, Florida, a native of Gadsden, he was a member of Pine Bloom Baptist Church. The service and burial will be 11:00 Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. The viewing will be from 2-7 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Bradwell Chapel.
He is survived by a Caregiver/Special Friend, Barbara Swann, Quincy, FL; two sons, James Peterson, III, of Atlanta, GA and LaMonta Peterson (Mildred) , Sr. of Crawfordville, FL; three daughters Shonjala Moore (Johnathan, Sr.), Donalsonville, GA, Quinsette Peterson, Miami, FL and Jashon Peterson, Atlanta, GA; Brother, Kelvin Peterson, Quincy, FL, Quincy, FL; three sisters Carolyn Mercer (Ben), Quincy, FL, Eartha Johnson, Quincy, FL, and Savarie Perterson, Atlanta, GA, Aunt, Sallie Field, Qunicy, FL and a God Daughter, Cynthia Akins, Greensboro, FL, 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020