James Pickett "Jim" Jones Jr.
1931 - 2020
James Pickett "Jim" Jones, Jr.

Tallahassee - Professor James Pickett "Jim" Jones, Jr., age 89 entered into rest June 20, 2020 in Tallahassee. Jim was born in Jacksonville and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. He was re¬tired from Florida State University where he was a distinguished history professor for 57 years, and taught more than 21,000 FSU students. After retirement, Professor Jones taught at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) on a wide variety of subjects including WWII, the Civil War, Watergate, and Nancy Drew mystery stories. In addition, he served 17 years on the Faculty Athletics Board. Jim is survived by his daughter Nancy Berlin Jones. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at MeadowWood Memorial Park. Masks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Metropolitan Opera or the OLLI at FSU Scholarship and Library Fund.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
MeadowWood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
