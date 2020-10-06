1/1
James R. McKenzie
1934 - 2020
James R. McKenzie

Tallahassee - James R. McKenzie, 86, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 02, 2020, at Seven Hills Health and Rehab.

Born in Gary, Indiana on August 23, 1934, he was a son of the late Roy McKenzie and Esther Wills McKenzie. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Tinka Matthews McKenzie.

After honorably serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, he became a heating and air conditioning technician, and owned McKenzie Heating and Air for 20 years. He was also very active in the Tallahassee Shrine Club, serving as Past President and Ambassador-at-Large and loved helping raise funds for the Shriners' Hospitals, while making so many wonderful memories with cherished life long friends.

He also spent many years as the chairman of the Board of Advisors for the local DeMolay chapter, where he considered it a privilege to the opportunity to mentor so many young men. For his service, he received several awards, including the order's highest, the Honorary Legion of Honor. His favorite times were those spent with family and close friends, most especially his beloved grandchildren who he adored.

Survivors include his sons, Michael McKenzie and David Johnson; grandchildren, Mandy Archer and D.J. Johnson; and great-grandson, Brady James Archer.

Private interment will take place at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children or to a local Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
