James "Jim" Richard Lawson
Tallahassee - James "Jim" Richard Lawson of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at the age of 82 on September 25, 2019. Jim was born in Tyler, Texas on September 11, 1937. Jim served in the Marines, pastoral care and other avocations.
Jim is survived by his wife and the love of his life of 19 years, Margaret "Peggy" Cooper Lawson; children: Victor Lawson, Keith Lawson, step-children: Cheryl Young, Beth Young, 1 sister: Betty Fason, 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren, including William Cooper Young of Tallahassee.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, 3131 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL, 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019