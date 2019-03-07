Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant AME Church
James Robertson Obituary
James Robertson

Monticello, FL - James Robertson, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant AME Church, with burial in Groover Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. James was retired from Barry College in Miami and Sherrod Lumber in Greenville. He was a devoted steward and trustee at Mt. Pleasant. Cherishing his love are his sons, James B. and Reginald Robertson; three grandchildren; sisters, Willie Pearl Jones Nelms and Minnie Jones Timms; brothers, Fred and Titus Jones and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
