|
|
James Robertson
Monticello, FL - James Robertson, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant AME Church, with burial in Groover Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. James was retired from Barry College in Miami and Sherrod Lumber in Greenville. He was a devoted steward and trustee at Mt. Pleasant. Cherishing his love are his sons, James B. and Reginald Robertson; three grandchildren; sisters, Willie Pearl Jones Nelms and Minnie Jones Timms; brothers, Fred and Titus Jones and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019