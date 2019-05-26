Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church
Quincy, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church
Quincy, FL
James Ros Welborn Obituary
James Ros Welborn

Quincy - James Ros Welborn, 63, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with cancer. A memorial service will be Saturday, June 1, 10"00 AM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, from 5;30 to 8:00 PM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church.

Ros was born September 9, 1955, in Lake Wales, FL, to Clayton "Poncho" Welborn and Margaret "Peggy" Welborn. He attended Lake Wales High School in Lake Wales, FA. Ros was employed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in 1983. He worked more than thirty years with the "Game Company" as he loved to call it and retired in 2014.

Ros was a devoted husband and father. Training dogs for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was his passion for many years. He was an active member and deacon of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his many friends and family.

He is survived by his wife; Allison Summerford Welborn of Quincy, Sister; Libby Harvey (Jim) of Taylorsville, Utah, daughter; Hannah Welborn, son; Hunter Welborn (Kelly), niece Lauren Lindley (Ben), niece Erin Westwood (Ryan), and Nephew; Zack Harvey (Zina), many great nieces and nephews and special frineds, Larry Edwards of Quincy and Scott Cassels of Blountstown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton "poncho" and Margaret "Peggy" Welborn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hunter and Kelly Welborn Adoption Fund at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, P.O> Box 725, Quincy, FL 32353

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019
