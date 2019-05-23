Services
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
Quincy, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Church of Christ
Gretna, FL
View Map
James Rumph Sr. Obituary
James Rumph Sr.

Gretna - James E. Rumph Sr., 70, of Gretna, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Quincy. Service will be 11 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Tabernacle Church of Christ in Gretna, with interment in the St. James Cemetery in Sycamore, Fl. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM on Friday, May 24, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy. He is survived by his daughters, Desmona Hale, Omedra Rumph and Brittany Rumph, all of Quincy; his sons, Gustavo Rumph and James Rumph Jr., both of Gretna; 26 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019
