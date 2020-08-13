James Stanley Bray
Tallahassee - James Stanley Bray, 61, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
Born in Starkville, Mississippi, on October 5, 1958, he was the son of William Rad Bray, Sr. and the late Marie Spruill Bray. Also preceding him in death are parents-in-law, Levi Harrison, Jr. and wife, Gloria; sister-in-law, Cathy Harrison Jones; and nephews, Christopher Ryan Bray and Shawn Parker Harrison.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Linda Harrison Bray; brother, William Rad Bray, Jr. (wife, Martha); nephews, William Rad (Lil Rad) Bray, III (wife, Andrea) and their children, Kyira Wicks Bray and Ryder Bray; Kevin Thomas Bray (wife, LeAnn) and their children, Maci and Nolan; sister-in-law, Cheryl Lee Harrison; and nephews, Timothy Mikhail Harrison (wife, Nicky) and Branden Nikita Harrison;
James, affectionately known by his family and friends in Mississippi as Stan, graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry and Wildlife Science. He served in the US Army as an Intelligence Specialist/Analyst and worked as an Assistant Manager at Bermex Incorporated; and as a Warehouse Manager at HD Supply.
James was very patriotic and quite proud of his military service. He also had tremendous respect for his fellow brothers and sisters in arms. During his service he was awarded Expert Badges with weaponry, the Army Achievement Medal; the Army Commendation Medal and German Marksman Medal ("Schutzenschnur") in bronze and silver. James took pride in his marksmanship awards and continued to enjoy his hobby as a gun and knife enthusiast through the years. His other hobbies included yard work and maintaining family vehicles, NASCAR, college football, keeping up to date on current affairs, traveling, wildlife viewing and following the Weather Channel.
A man of few words, James showed his love for family and friends through his actions and deeds. He truly had a servant's heart, always willing to help others in their time of need.
Visitation for family and friends is from 2:30 until 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Abbey Funeral Home. A private funeral service for family will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The online guestbook and the live stream funeral service can be found at www.abbeyfh.com
.