James W. Green, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - James West Green, Sr., 73, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Miccosukee Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Green was a 1965 graduate of the original Lincoln High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked at Ford Motor Company in Newberry, NY for 27 1/2 years. He worked for another 31 years at West Point in Westpoint, NY. He is a member of Miccosukee Church of God of Prophecy. Cherishing his love are his wife, Carolyn Ellis Green; son, James Robinson, Jaquan Green and Jamel Green; brother, Lee Walter (Barbara) Green; sisters: Annie Ford, Patsy and Janice Green; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020