Tallahassee - James W. "Bill" Hoard passed away on June 14 at the age of 85. Bill was born October 14, 1933 in Jackson, GA. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Carol and sons, Wayne, Blake, James (Beth) and Brad (Mikkie).

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Thanks to the entire staff of Big Bend Hospice with special thanks to Charles, Sally and Stephanie for their support given at this time.

If you wish, in memory of Bill make a donation to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019
