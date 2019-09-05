|
James W. Wade
Monticello, FL - James Woodrow Wade, 63, of Monticello, FL passed on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial 12 noon Monday in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. James was a 1973 graduate of Jefferson County High School where he was a star Safety on the football team and a member of the 1972 State Championship team. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a former highway maintenance technician for the FL DOT. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Loggins Wade; son, U.S. Army CWO III (Retired) Ramon (Tori-Shannon) Cummings; daughters: Tamika (Kelvin) Gillyard, Latasha, Fawntisha and Jazz'lyn Wade; 7 grand and 6 great-grandchildren; mother, Mrs. Thelma Wade; sister, Patricia (Steve) Hall; brother, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Willie (April) Canty; aunt, Catherine Woodson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019