James Washington
Mt. Pleasant - James Author "Jimmy" Washington, 86, transitioned Mon. Apr. 6 in Richmond, CA. private Graveside service will be 11am Sat. Apr. 18 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL. Visitation will be from 8am-10:30am Sat. at St. Mary CME Church in Mt. Pleasant. Survivors include his wife: Lou Ginger Washington and (6) adult children; siblings: Ernestine C. Gainer, Ora L. Campbell Brown, Edmond Campbell all of Quincy, FL; Woody L. Campbell (Cheryl)Houston, TX, Joe Louis Bloxom(Shirley)Tallahassee, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Washington family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020