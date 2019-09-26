|
James "Buddy" White
Tallahassee - James "Buddy" White (known to some in Albany, New York as "Jimmy") was born on September 25, 1928 to the late Roland and Annie Smith-White in Cody, FL. James's siblings, Emanuel White, Rudolph White, Louise White-Owens, Eldiest Bell, Charlie White, Roland White, Irene Wilcox, Thelma Mills, Ruth Van Houter and Mattie (Corinthas) White; children Virginia Bryant, Calvin Bryant and Deloris White-Garcia preceded him in death.
James "Buddy" gave his life to Christ at an early age. He moved to Albany, New York to be closer to his siblings and joined Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church in Albany, New York. Later, he united with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL to be closer to his children.
James "Buddy" began his educational journey early in the 1930's. Because of his commitment and love to his family, he had to stop attending school to help support his family. He became a self-taught carpenter while working for Owens Corning Fiber in Albany, New York he continued to develop and display a wonderful knack for solving construction problems. Upon his retirement he later relocated to Tallahassee, Florida.
As a father he received numerous awards and accolades for the 'Best' father and daddy a girl and son could ever have! Yes, there were essays written by his children.
On Thursday, September 19, 2019 (five days before James' 91st birthday), James "Buddy" White answered the call to come rest in the arms of His Savior. To cherish his memory and legacy is his devoted and beloved wife of 48 years: Lula; sons: James White Jr., and Ronnie Gaddis, Tallahassee, FL; daughters: Lillie Triplett (Preston), St. Marks, FL, Vernea Randolph, Tallahassee, FL; granddaughters: Tiffany A. Randolph, Tiana Gaddis, Kierra White, Felice Garcia, Felicite Garcia; grandsons: Shamar Edwards, Darryl Boyd, Michael White, Andre Boyd, Michael C. Randolph, Tony Graham, Tony White, and Earnest Garcia. Brothers: Benjamin White and Emile (Mary) White, Albany, NY; nieces and nephews: Anthony, Delores, Leroy (Tanya), Denia, Sharon, William, Yvette, Sicely (Ira), Mark (Donna), Terry, Bobby, Steven, The Bell's and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
The family Hour will be held at Strong and Jones Chapel, Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. Services will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00am with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019