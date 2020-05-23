|
James William "Billy" Lambert, Sr.
Tallahassee - James W. "Billy" Lambert, 89, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home in Tallahassee. Billy was the only son of William C. Lambert and Margaret Robinson Lambert, and was also a loving brother to his three sisters; Sarah Dew, Mary Louise Horn, and Margaret Ann Carter.
He married his sweetheart, Barbara Jean King, on August 15, 1951 and celebrated 69 years together - producing four children; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Among his greatest accomplishments was his time spent in the Navy with the "Seabees," where he continued his expertise in construction, serving in Africa and Cuba during his tenure. The Seabees motto of "Can Do" sums up Billy's outlook on life!
Billy was a member of Bradfordville First Baptist Church and served his community as a member of the Rotary Club of Tallahassee. He worked hard and played hard with his family at the family home on Lake Mystic. He also was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, especially during Christmas and Thanksgiving with his sons Jeff and Jimbo; his grandson Jamie McLaughlin; and his friend Frank Reeves. His family was his #1 priority and he loved them dearly. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Billy is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Jeff Lambert (Janet), Debbie Lambert Higdon (Warren), and daughter-in-law Rhonda H. Lambert. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Kimberly Rooks (Robin), Jamie McLaughlin (Amy), Julie Draper (Brian), Katie Elizabeth Lambert, Lauren Lambert Bryant (Jeff) and Leigh Lambert; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Jimmy "Jimbo" Lambert; daughter Patricia Lambert Mehr; and grandson Billy Lambert.
The private service, which was held Saturday, May 23, 2020 can be view by going to the Bevis Funeral Home website (www.bevisfh.com) and clicking on Billy's obituary, then clicking on the photos and videos tab.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice (1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308) or to Bradfordville First Baptist Church (6494 Thomasville Rd. Tallahassee, FL).
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) assisted the Lambert family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 23 to May 24, 2020