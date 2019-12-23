|
James William "Jim" Pridgeon
Tallahassee - James William "Jim" Pridgeon, 84, a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away after a long and valiant fight with Alzheimer's disease. He died peacefully surrounded by his family on December 20, 2019.
Born on February 2, 1935 in Mayo, Florida, he graduated from Lafayette County High School and Florida State University. He was a Boy Scout and once owned a restaurant in Mayo, which made perfect sense as he cooked every type of fish and game imaginable. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He often found comfort sitting in a tree stand or fishing in lakes, rivers and bays all over Florida. He treasured his time working outdoors at the family farm and in his backyard garden. He called the outdoors his "church."
While working in Tallahassee he met his future wife, Olympia, who he married in 1961. During their marriage, they loved socializing with friends and family, spending time at the coast and hosting gatherings in their home. He loved to tell stories and laugh. Most of all, he loved his family, most especially his loyal and beloved wife "Limp" and his four grandchildren who thought he was the best "Pop" ever.
For over 30 years, he was employed with the State of Florida, spending most of that time with the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. He earned a reputation among legislators, staffers, agency heads, and lobbyists as being an extremely honest, knowledgeable and dependable person.
He is survived by his loving wife and partner in life of almost 60 years, Olympia; his sons, Jon Stratis Pridgeon (Lynn) of Montverde, Florida and J. Eric Pridgeon of Tallahassee, Florida; and his four grandchildren: Shelby Danielle, Chandler James, Samuel Robert, and Campbell Josephine Pridgeon, all of Tallahassee. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Croft Pridgeon, and father, James W. "Sue" Pridgeon.
Graveside services and internment will be at MeadowWood Memorial Park on December 27, 2019, at 12:00 PM with a reception immediately following. In honor of Jim's casual style, the family requests attendees dress no formally than business casual.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More Catholic Church or the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living for the compassion and excellent care they have provided over the past four years.
"Your battle is done, well done my good and faithful servant. Rest in the joy of God's loving presence."
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019