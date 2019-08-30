|
James Williams, Jr.
Tallahassee - James Gavin Williams, Jr., 64, transitioned Mon. Aug. 19 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Aug. 31 at St. Peter PB Church (Woodville), with burial in St. Peter Community Cemetery. He will lie in state from 9am until the service Saturday at the church only. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Odell Williams; siblings: Mae Jackson of Crawfordville, Joann Buggs, Isaac Gavin, Don Gavin; step-sisters: Jackie Gavin and Pamela Gavin; daughters: Dawn Allen (Telly), Stephanie Jackson-Sanders (Jessie); grandchildren: Nicholas Williams Jr., Jessie Sanders Jr., Telly Thomas, Jr.; and host of cousins and friends. Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019