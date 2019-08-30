Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter PB Church
Woodville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter PB Church
Woodville, FL
View Map
James Williams Jr. Obituary
James Williams, Jr.

Tallahassee - James Gavin Williams, Jr., 64, transitioned Mon. Aug. 19 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Aug. 31 at St. Peter PB Church (Woodville), with burial in St. Peter Community Cemetery. He will lie in state from 9am until the service Saturday at the church only. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Odell Williams; siblings: Mae Jackson of Crawfordville, Joann Buggs, Isaac Gavin, Don Gavin; step-sisters: Jackie Gavin and Pamela Gavin; daughters: Dawn Allen (Telly), Stephanie Jackson-Sanders (Jessie); grandchildren: Nicholas Williams Jr., Jessie Sanders Jr., Telly Thomas, Jr.; and host of cousins and friends. Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
