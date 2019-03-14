|
|
Quincy - James Willingham, 87 of Quincy, died on Monday, March 11, in Tallahassee. He was a member of Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church where his service will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 16, with interment in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Friday, March 15, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-3700). He is survived by his loving nieces, Cassandra Baker Hunter, Linda Baker Thomas and Winifred Baker; nephew Gary Lamar Baker and sister-in-law, Ada Baker Williams.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019