James Wilson Hauck
James Wilson Hauck, 86 of Crawfordville, passed away September 24, 2020. His survived by his wife, Mary June Hauck, son, Edward Hauck; son, Bruce Hauck; three granddaughters, Rachel and Michelle Hauck, and Melissa Bonilla; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Charles and Geneva C. Hauck. Jim proudly served in the United States Army, Special Forces.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 6-8 PM at Pioneer Baptist Church. Services will be held on September, 30, 2020 at 10 AM at Pioneer Baptist Church with interment at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 12 PM. Masks are suggested but not required by the church. Flowers will be accepted. The family also requests donations be made to the Green Beret Foundation (gsof.org
) or Big Bend Hospice (bigbendhospice.org
). David Conn with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333)