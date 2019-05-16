|
|
James Young
Havana - James Leslie Young, 81, of Havana, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Havana, Florida. The service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy, Florida with burial at Midway Community Cemetery in Midway, Florida. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by wife, Earnestine Young, of Havana, Florida, daughters Cynthia Borden (John), Valarie Harris (Everett), Theresa Young (R.L.), Lesley Young of Havana, Florida, sons Barrett Young (Sherrie), Anthony Young, of Tallahassee, Florida, Dwayne Gilbert (Marsha), of Marianna, Florida, brothers John Wesley Young (Dollie), Hinesville, Georgia, Tellis Young, Tallahassee, Florida, Raymond Young (Gloria), Oscar Young, Plant City, Florida sisters Edna Gainer, Valinda Stephens, Plant City, Florida, 30 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019