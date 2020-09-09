I liked you the minute I met you. Your smile, your humor. I don't know exactly what it was, I just know I felt comfortable. Although I wasn't a long time friend, my brother was and you meant the world to him. Knowing you are not here physically makes me sad and at the same time I'm relieved you are no longer in pain or suffering. I would like to ask a favor. Would you look out for my brother, please? Be his guardian angel. Rest well Jamikal. I hope you get to take care of some fish.

Trissa Mosier

Friend