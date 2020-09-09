Jamikal D. James
Tallahassee, FL - Jamikal Damall James, 35, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, August 31, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Jamikal was a graduate of Chiles High School. He worked for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation before moving to the Department of Revenue. He loved animals of all types and had also worked at Petco. Survivors include his mother, Lalesia Ryles; father, Jesse (Emma) James, Sr.; siblings: Jesse Jr., Derrick, Mattie and Jessica James and Chinesia Dallas; aunts: Linda Ryles-Lockley, Rnea Ryles, Christine Reid, Jeanette Lily, Liz Hayes, Claire Reatha and Joretha Hayes, Ethel James and Annie Smith; uncles: Elijah Sr., Tommie and David (Virginia) James; and a host of other family and friends.