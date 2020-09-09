1/1
Jamikal D. James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamikal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamikal D. James

Tallahassee, FL - Jamikal Damall James, 35, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, August 31, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Jamikal was a graduate of Chiles High School. He worked for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation before moving to the Department of Revenue. He loved animals of all types and had also worked at Petco. Survivors include his mother, Lalesia Ryles; father, Jesse (Emma) James, Sr.; siblings: Jesse Jr., Derrick, Mattie and Jessica James and Chinesia Dallas; aunts: Linda Ryles-Lockley, Rnea Ryles, Christine Reid, Jeanette Lily, Liz Hayes, Claire Reatha and Joretha Hayes, Ethel James and Annie Smith; uncles: Elijah Sr., Tommie and David (Virginia) James; and a host of other family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 6, 2020
I feel sadness knowing I can't share a laugh with you again. Then I realize your purpose was to spread your joy with everyone you came in contact with. I will remember to laugh and enjoy life more because of you. Love and light
Coworker
September 4, 2020
I liked you the minute I met you. Your smile, your humor. I don't know exactly what it was, I just know I felt comfortable. Although I wasn't a long time friend, my brother was and you meant the world to him. Knowing you are not here physically makes me sad and at the same time I'm relieved you are no longer in pain or suffering. I would like to ask a favor. Would you look out for my brother, please? Be his guardian angel. Rest well Jamikal. I hope you get to take care of some fish.
Trissa Mosier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved