Jamirica N. Cook
Tallahassee, FL - Jamirca Nicole Cook, 15, of Tallahassee passed tragically on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in East Grove Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Jamirica was a 9th grader at Godby High School and a high achiever academically. Her precious memory will be treasured forever by her mother, Koquish (Kevin Moore) Cook; father, Johnny Davis, Sr.; sisters, Sharail Sampson, Kalisha and Alisha Davis; brothers, Matthew Cook, Earl and DeShawn Sampson and Johnny Davis, Jr.; grandparents, Timothy ( Gladys) Cook, Delores Williams, Vondora Davis and Henry Jenkins; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019