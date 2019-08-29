Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Old West Enrichment Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamirica Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamirica N. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamirica N. Cook Obituary
Jamirica N. Cook

Tallahassee, FL - Jamirca Nicole Cook, 15, of Tallahassee passed tragically on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in East Grove Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Jamirica was a 9th grader at Godby High School and a high achiever academically. Her precious memory will be treasured forever by her mother, Koquish (Kevin Moore) Cook; father, Johnny Davis, Sr.; sisters, Sharail Sampson, Kalisha and Alisha Davis; brothers, Matthew Cook, Earl and DeShawn Sampson and Johnny Davis, Jr.; grandparents, Timothy ( Gladys) Cook, Delores Williams, Vondora Davis and Henry Jenkins; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamirica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now