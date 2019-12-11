|
Jammie Jackson
Tallahassee, FL - Jammie Jackson of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Lake City, FL. Jammie was a United States Army veteran and worked for Good Will Industries. Jammie leaves to cherish precious memories three daughters: Nikkie (Brian) Glenn, Jamie and Renika Jackson; four sisters: Rosa Price, Brenda (Jesse) Ayers, Nellie (Leverne) Payne and Deidra Haynes; three brothers: Rev. James Jr. (Debra), Robert and Terrance Jackson; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Bonnie Fedd Jackson and brother, Lorenzo Jackson. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019