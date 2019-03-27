|
|
Jan Trafton Berryman
Tallahassee - Berryman, Jan Trafton of Tallahassee passed away on March 23rd, 2019. Born on August 21st, 1944 in Little Rock, AK to Fred and Shirley Berryman. Jan was pre-deceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; sons, Jon ( Caroline) and Paul (Karen) Berryman; grandchildren, Brandon, Morgan, Dillon (Kayla) and Addison Berryman; brother, Jim Berryman; sister-in-law, Farr Miller; brother-in-law, Russ (Charlene) Whiddon, and mother-in-law Vaulda Whiddon.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5:30-7:30 on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
(700 Timberlane Road) in the Azalea Room.
Donations may be made to The Tallahassee Leon County Animal Shelter or to your local chapter of The .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019