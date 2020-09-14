Jane Bass
Tallahassee - Jane Bass, of Tallahassee, died September 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with Corticobasal Degeneration Syndrome.
Jane was born September 12, 1960 in the Baxley Clinic near Blakely, GA to L.Z. and Evelyn Phillips. She graduated from Early County High School in 1978 and nursing school in 1981. The last 31 years of her career she was the Practice Administrator at Tallahassee Pediatrics. She retired in 2017 due to complications of her disease after a 40 year career in healthcare. Jane loved and cared deeply for her many patients over the decades.
Jane is survived by her husband of 37 years Bob Bass, one son Christopher Bass, and two grandchildren, Madison Marie Bass, and Zachary Robert Bass of Tallahassee. She is also survived by two sisters Cindy Weaver (David); Gwen Tyner (Stan); one brother Les Phillips (Sheryl) of Early and Seminole Counties, GA. She is also survived by a special mother-in-law, Dot Bass. The family wants to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Dovie Ross for the comfort and care she provided. The family also wants to extend a thank you to the staff at TMH Neuro Rehab for the special care they provided. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, father-in-law, David Bass, and brother-in-law, Brad Bass.
Jane enjoyed caring for others, fishing, camping, trips to the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing at Sweat Therapy Fitness, which keeps people with Parkinson's Disease moving.
Due to COVID-19, a public service is not planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made online at www.jdrf.org/memoral
or sent to JDRF North Florida at 9700 Phillips Highway suite 106, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or a charity of your choice
.