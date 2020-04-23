Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Chastain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Brinkley Chastain


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Brinkley Chastain Obituary
Jane Brinkley Chastain, 88, died in her Tallahassee home, surrounded by her beloved daughters on April 22. She was born September 13, 1931, the second of three daughters to Homer and Irma Brinkley. Jane graduated from Leon High School and attended Florida State University. She retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture after many years of dedicated service. Jane enjoyed the beach, FSU football, travel, history and researching her family's genealogy. Along with her sisters, Jane was a member of Colonial Dames, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of War of 1812, and United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was also a long time member of Tallahassee First Baptist Church.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, her husband Herb Chastain, her sisters, Marilyn Newton and Linda Lindsey; daughters, Joan Bennett and Rebecca Toner. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Wesson and Jean Gilhooley; stepson, Bobby Chastain; eight grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private ceremony on Sunday, April 26 at 1:00 PM and will be livestreamed via Culley's Facebook page.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -