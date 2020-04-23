|
Jane Brinkley Chastain, 88, died in her Tallahassee home, surrounded by her beloved daughters on April 22. She was born September 13, 1931, the second of three daughters to Homer and Irma Brinkley. Jane graduated from Leon High School and attended Florida State University. She retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture after many years of dedicated service. Jane enjoyed the beach, FSU football, travel, history and researching her family's genealogy. Along with her sisters, Jane was a member of Colonial Dames, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of War of 1812, and United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was also a long time member of Tallahassee First Baptist Church.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, her husband Herb Chastain, her sisters, Marilyn Newton and Linda Lindsey; daughters, Joan Bennett and Rebecca Toner. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Wesson and Jean Gilhooley; stepson, Bobby Chastain; eight grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private ceremony on Sunday, April 26 at 1:00 PM and will be livestreamed via Culley's Facebook page.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020