1/1
Jane Cadwallader Fletcher
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Cadwallader Fletcher

Jane Cadwallader Fletcher, 95, wife of Alfred E. Fletcher, died August 23, while recovering from hip surgery at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Jane grew up in Pennington, NJ, the middle sister of three girls. She earned her degree in home economics from Douglas College.

In 1951, Jane married her beloved Al, and they had two daughters. Their 69 year marriage was a testament to their deep and unwavering love. Jane was a life-long Presbyterian and member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church and an accomplished watercolorist.

She is survived by her husband, Al; two daughters; a son-in-law; four grandchildren; one granddaughter-in-law; one great grandson, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning at 11am on Thursday, August 27, 2020.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved