Jane Cadwallader FletcherJane Cadwallader Fletcher, 95, wife of Alfred E. Fletcher, died August 23, while recovering from hip surgery at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Jane grew up in Pennington, NJ, the middle sister of three girls. She earned her degree in home economics from Douglas College.In 1951, Jane married her beloved Al, and they had two daughters. Their 69 year marriage was a testament to their deep and unwavering love. Jane was a life-long Presbyterian and member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church and an accomplished watercolorist.She is survived by her husband, Al; two daughters; a son-in-law; four grandchildren; one granddaughter-in-law; one great grandson, and many nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be livestreamed on Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning at 11am on Thursday, August 27, 2020.