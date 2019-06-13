|
Janest Culmer
Tallahassee, FL - Janest Terisa Culmer, 55, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held in Rock Sound, Bahamas at a later date. She was a native of Nassau, Bahamas and had been in Tallahassee for the past five months. Ms. Culmer was a graduate of the University of the Bahamas. Among her survivors is her daughter, Sidainya K. (Codero) Miller of Tallahassee. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family.
